Cricket Fans Heartbroken Over South Africa's T20 World Cup Exit

South Africa's terrible luck in ICC competitions continued on Saturday night, as they were knocked out of the ongoing T20 World Cup. It was disappointing for the Proteas players and supporters after the squad put in a valiant effort, winning four of their five Super 12 matches.

South Africa also defeated Group 1 table-toppers England in their last match before exiting. It was Eoin Morgan's team's first loss in the tournament. England, Australia, and South Africa all had eight points at the end of the game. However, due to higher net run rates, England and Australia overtook South Africa to reach the semi-finals.

Fans were upset at South Africa's tragic withdrawal from the World Cup and rushed to Twitter to convey their feelings. Most of them praised Temba Bavuma's team for playing outstanding cricket and putting up a fantastic display.

