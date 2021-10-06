Cricket Fans Can't Watch India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Live, Here's Why!

The second phase of IPL 2021 will end in a week, but for cricket lovers, there is no need to be disappointed. The mega tournament, the ICC T20 World Cup, will start on October 17.

The match schedule has been announced by the ICC. Interestingly, India and Pakistan were in the same group. The rivalry match is set to take place on October 24. Not only cricket lovers, if it is a match between India and Pakistan the whole country will watch the game. But for those who are eagerly waiting for the match to be seen live in the stadiums, this is sad news.

Based on COVID restrictions, the UAE government is allowing only 70% of the people to the stadiums. Following these restrictions, the Platinumlist website, which sells T20 World Cup tickets, began selling tickets online.

On Sunday night, the website opened tickets for the match between India and Pakistan. Surprisingly, the tickets were sold out within hours, and thousands of people waited in the online queue to buy them, but they did not get them. It shows how eagerly fans are waiting for this rivalry match.