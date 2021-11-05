Cricket Broadcaster's Comments On Virat Kohli's Unlucky Toss Record

Aakash Chopra, a former cricketer turned commentator, has expressed his displeasure with Indian skipper Virat Kohli's bad relationship with tosses.

Aakash Chopra said in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Friday that Virat Kohli's toss-winning percentage of nearly 40 across formats is the lowest in international cricket in the previous five decades.

What about Kohli's toss? As you can see, he has captained India in eight T20Is this year and has only won one toss. If you look at Kohli's career, he has the poorest record in the previous 50 years in terms of win and loss toss percentage among players who have captained in more than 100 games (across forms).

Also Read: An Honest Man With Guts of Steel: Anushka on Kohli

He has won the toss in around 40% of his matches. And Rahul Dravid's is the greatest. His was in the 58-60% range. Dhoni is also in the 47-18 range. And Kohli is towards the bottom, which suggests that luck is not on his side.

Virat Kohli has only won the toss once in his past 14 games. His bad luck with the coin has also harmed India's chances in the T20 World Cup.

The coins are now all Kohli-proof! He's lost the toss in 13 out of his last 14 games! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 3, 2021

India had to bat first against both Pakistan and New Zealand on chase-friendly Dubai pitches, resulting in significant losses. The captain also lost the toss against Afghanistan, but it didn't matter because India won by 66 runs.