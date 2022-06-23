Australia: David Warner Can Be Seen As Either Captain Or Vice Captain Soon, Deets Inside

David Warner's lifelong ban from taking on leadership roles in Australian cricket might be lifted shortly. According to Australian media reports, Cricket Australia (CA) may reconsider the leadership suspension imposed on David Warner after the ball-tampering controversy in 2018.

"Cricket Australia is contemplating lifting David Warner's ban. A meeting of the board members will be held to discuss this. The lifelong ban placed on David Warner can be lifted at this meeting.," according to Australian media sources

Captain Steve Smith, Vice-captain David Warner, and opener Cameron Bancroft were banned by CA after pleading guilty to ball-tampering during the Cape Town Test in 2018.

While Warner and Smith were banned from both international and local cricket for a year, Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Also Read: I Am Star Struck Whenever I’m Around a Sports Star, Says Taapsee Pannu

Aside from that, Cricket Australia has stated that David Warner would not be appointed as the team's captain's vice-captain in the future.

On the other hand, Steve Smith's suspension was completed in March 2020. Even after this, Cricket Australia did not contemplate re-appointing Steve Smith as captain. Last year, Cricket Australia appointed Steve Smith as vice-captain of the Test team. But now Cricket Australia’s new move is pointing towards a big change in the team. It may also happen that in this year’s T20 World Cup, Warner will be seen taking charge of the team.

Warner made a good comeback to international cricket with a stellar performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He was the standout performer for Australia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, earning Player of the Tournament accolades.