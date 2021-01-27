Cricket Australia Confirms Indian Players, Siraj, Bumrah Faced Racial Abuse

Indian cricketers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah complained that they have faced racial abuse during the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney. Siraj complained that he was called 'Brown Monkey' by a few audiences present at the SCG. The Indian team had lodged an official complaint about the incident, even after complaining, Siraj faced racial abuse again.

Cricket Australia now confirmed that the members of the Indian cricket team have been subjected to racial abuse. Sean Carroll, CA's Head of Integrity and Security, gave an update on the investigation in the case.

Cricket Australia’s full statement on the abuse, including racial abuse, aimed at the Indian Cricket Team during the Third Test at the SCG. ‘CA confirms that members of the Indian Cricket Team were subjected to racial abuse’.

#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/od4mOWH8cZ — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 27, 2021

Sean Carrol said that, "CA's own investigation into the matter remains open, with CCTV footage, ticketing data and interviews with spectators still being analysed in an attempt to locate those responsible. Spectators who are found to have breached CA's Anti-Harassment Code face lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police. CA is awaiting confirmation from NSW Police that it has completed its investigation into the matter and will not offer further comment until it is received. As stated at the time of the incident, CA has a zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms and, as hosts of the Border-Gavaskar series, apologises to the Indian men's cricket team."