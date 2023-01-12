Cricket Australia Abandons ODI Series Against Afghanistan Due To This Reason

The Australian Cricket Board has withdrawn from the one-day international series against Afghanistan, which is slated to play in the United Arab Emirates, due to the Taliban's harsh rules on women's rights and freedom.

"The Australian men’s team will not play against Afghanistan in a scheduled three-match ODI series in the UAE in March, after recent announcements from the Taliban restricting the freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan. Cricket Australia is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country," tweeted Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country.

Afghanistan is the only ICC full member country without a women's squad and will not be represented at the inaugural Women's U19 T20 World Cup, which begins on Saturday. Australia will lose 30 points by withdrawing from the match, which will be awarded to Afghanistan.

The points will not affect Australia because they have already qualified for the ODI World Cup later this year in India.

