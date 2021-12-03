Created By Women For The Female Foot – The Ultraboost 22 Manifests Adidas’ Ongoing Commitment To Its Female Running Community

New Delhi: Today, Adidas Running has unveiled the Adidas Ultraboost 22. The latest addition to the iconic Ultraboost line-up provides runners with 4% more supreme energy return than the Ultraboost 21 for women. Designed with our oceans in mind, it includes a CONTINENTAL™ natural rubber outsole and an upper made with yarn containing 50% Parley Ocean Plastic.

The launch represents a key milestone in Adidas' long-term commitment to offering the best product to all women, through improvements and benefits that support the needs of its diverse community of women. The new Ultraboost 22 was informed by women-specific insights to provide runners with a shoe that is specifically comfortable tailored to their feet.

DESIGNED FOR THE FEMALE FOOT

Our all-women team of designers and product developers worked closely with the Adidas running community and testers to create the new silhouette, which marks the biggest update to the Ultraboost line-up yet. A shoe that has been at the forefront of performance running since its first iteration in 2015, the Ultraboost 22 delivers supreme energy return technology, combined with a refined design for ultimate comfort.

Tapping into women-specific insights and using an online anatomy database of 1.2 million foot scans, conducted and analysed by footwear and technology researchers Jura, Žabkar & Džerosk (2019), our design team identified key differences across instep height, heel anatomy and females’ gait cycle trends and re-engineered and refined the Ultraboost last to better reflect the female foot. The new last, born from the foundations of the signature S-curve UB21 last, was fine-tuned to create a narrower heel pocket, shallower forefoot profile and lower instep area, whilst the newly refined outsole is designed to help you say goodbye to overpronation.

The adidas Ultraboost 22 features:

Energy Return – the new upper and LEP torsion system combine with the iconic BOOST midsole to deliver superior energy return, 4% more than the Ultraboost 21 for women.

– the new upper and LEP torsion system combine with the iconic BOOST midsole to deliver superior energy return, 4% more than the Ultraboost 21 for women. LEP – the adidas Linear Energy Push is an evolution of the torsion system which works in harmony with the boost midsole and the newly designed outsole for a responsive ride.

– the adidas Linear Energy Push is an evolution of the torsion system which works in harmony with the boost midsole and the newly designed outsole for a responsive ride. PRIMEKNIT+ – the refined PRIMEKNIT+ forged zones are made with yarn containing 50% Parley Ocean Plastic, providing an adaptive fit.

– the refined PRIMEKNIT+ forged zones are made with yarn containing 50% Parley Ocean Plastic, providing an adaptive fit. 360° fit improvement based on the female anatomy – the fit is based on a new last built on female anatomical insights. It reflects a narrower heel, a lower instep and keeps the unique S-curve heel. It is designed to work in harmony with the heel counter to let the Achilles tendon move more freely. Also Read: Atlas Copco acquires HHV Pumps

Nora Wilimzig, Senior Product Manager, Adidas Running, said “We created the adidas Ultraboost 22, by taking a more holistic approach to the way we design our running shoes. The Ultraboost 22 is crafted with the goal of supporting our female running community by providing them with a shoe that delivers the ultimate expression of comfort and responsiveness.”

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, adidas athlete and two-time Olympic champion, said “The Ultraboost 22 represents an exciting step for adidas Running and shows the brand’s continued commitment to providing all runners with the best product in order to support them in achieving their personal goals. As an athlete, seeing brands innovate and push boundaries inspires me to do the same. It's great to know that I have the support I need every step of the way.

SUPPORTING THE COMMUNITY

To celebrate the new silhouette and support the adidas Running community with reaching its goals, adidas Running will launch a variety of exciting updates.

The HI ENERGY playlist , which is set to help boost runners’ energy, featuring high energy beats, will be available on December 11 Spotify .

which is set to help boost runners’ energy, featuring high energy beats, will be available on December 11 Spotify . The adidas ‘Countdown to 22’ December challenge will support our female community around the world to change their lives through running and motivate them to kick off their New Year’s resolutions. Participants will be able to access the challenge through the adidas Running app and sign-up from December 2nd and onwards and with the tracking phase running from 10th-31st December. Creator Club members who join the challenge will be rewarded with 220 points.



The adidas Ultraboost 22 will launch in a magic mauve colourway and be available to Creators Club members on December 2nd. The adidas Ultraboost will be available globally from December 9th