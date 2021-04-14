COVID Second Wave Pushes Asia Cup Tournament To 2022

The Covid-19 pandemic has turned the world upside down, bringing all the activities to a grinding halt. Several events were cancelled while a few are happening in a bio-bubble format. The Asia Cup tournament was also to be played in 2020 but was postponed to 2021.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement saying that the tournament was being postponed again to 2022 because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Pakistan holds the right to conduct the tournament. The board first decided to conduct in Pakistan but because of Covid-19 the venue was moved to Sri Lanka. Even now, the World is grappling with Covid-19 and thus the board has decided to put it on hold for now.

"PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani briefed the BoG on matters relating to the International Cricket Council as well as this year’s ICC T20 World Cup and the ACC Asia Cup, which has now been postponed to 2022," a statement from the PCB said.

The Asia Cup tournament was started in 1984. All the cricket players from Asian countries participate in this game. Till now, India has won seven trophies