Covid Patients Must Take Precautions Before The Marathon

The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), a World Athletics Elite Label Road Race, is all set to be held on 15 January, 2023. Mumbai’s signature event is back after a two-year hiatus thanks to COVID and runners must be careful, says Dr. Vijay D'Silva, Medical Director, TMM and Director of Critical Care, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai- medical partner to the Tata Mumbai Marathon.

“There is bound to be some apprehension, given the situation in China. However, given India’s vaccination record, the chances of infection are minimal. What is more important is that COVID-recovered patients must take adequate precautions before the run,” said Dr. Vijay D'Silva.

The marathon promises to be bigger and better, given that there are 55000 participants who have signed up. However, only vaccinated people are allowed to run the marathon.

“The two-year gap of course will have an impact on the timings. But from what I can see, people are well- briefed and trained and very grateful that the marathon is back,” adds Dr. D'Silva. Specifically addressing COVID-recovered patients, Dr. D'Silva says, “ such runners must have a certificate of medical fitness. Their endurance rate must be appropriate and their heart and lungs must be absolutely fit. Those who have long COVID symptoms may not be in the right physical shape to attempt the marathon.”

With dehydration being the bane of the marathon, what can COVID recovered patients expect?

“Those who have got their fitness checked will be fine. It all depends on that days’ temperature. I'm hoping that it doesn't get hot before 11 am,” signs off Dr. D'Silva.

Asian Heart institute’s state-of-the-art facilities and services during TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023 include-

500 volunteers from AHI (medical staff 450 and 50 volunteers)

13 ambulances (each with a doctor & a nurse to ply on the entire route)

13 ‘mobile medics’ (doctors on motorbikes for the entire route)

16 aid stations all along the route

3 base camps (50,50,30 beds each)

2 end stretch

With all this medical infrastructure in place, Asian Heart Institute can aptly handle any kind of medical emergency -- injuries, dehydration, or any other complication arising due to long-distance running.