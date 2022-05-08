County Championship 2022: Twitter Reacts To Pujara's Stunning Shot In Shaheen Afridi Bowling

Cheteshwar Pujara has been on fire in the current County Championship 2022, hitting 672 runs from seven innings at an average of 134.40. Pujara displayed his skills once again in the competition. In Shaheen Afridi's bowling, he smashed a magnificent upper-cut on delivery outside off.

So far in the season, Pujara has hit three centuries, placing him among the top five in the league. On Saturday, he continued his red-hot form by hitting a century against Middlesex. Pujara finished undefeated on 125 runs off 149 balls, though he faced Shaheen Afridi during the innings. Afridi delivered a short ball outside the off-stump in the third over of the innings. The strategy was carried out in an attempt to fool the batter, but Pujara countered with an uppercut. The ball soared past the third-man line and into the seats for a touchdown.

The video of Pujara hitting six in the Shaheen Afridi bowling went viral on social media. Here are the reactions of the netizens

UNSTOPPABLE PUJJI 😍😍...

What a great comeback from him 🥳🔥🔥#Pujara pic.twitter.com/aGN9mOeTUj — Anamika (@AK19580074) May 8, 2022

Also Read: IPL 2022: Covid Scare in DC Camp Again, Deets Inside