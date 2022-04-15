County Championship 2022: Pic of Indian and Pakistani player Viral

Cheteshwar Pujara of India and Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan made their Sussex debuts on Thursday in the County Championships Division 2 against hosts Derbyshire.

While Pujara has already played first-class cricket in England, this is the first appearance for Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter.

Pujara is looking to score a lot of runs in order to make a Test comeback after being dropped during the South Africa trip, Rizwan has been one of the top wicket-keeper hitters in international cricket over the previous few years.

With Sussex having lost their first game, head coach Ian Salisbury named both overseas players for the Derbyshire match.

"I am overjoyed to be able to bring in players of Rizwan and Pujara's caliber to the team." Not only are they world-class cricketers who will improve our results on the field, but having them among the lads and in the dressing room can only be beneficial.

On the other hand, Indian player Pujara and Pakistan player Rizwan's photos went viral on social media.