Costliest Players In IPL 2023 Mini Auction

The IPL 2023 mini auction brokes past records. Sam Curran goes for Punjab Kings for 18.50 Crores, which was the highest in IPL history. Previously, Chris Morris was the costliest player in IPL history when Rajasthan Royals bought him for 16.25 crores. As everyone expected, 10 franchises tried to bid for Sam Curran, Cameron Green, and Ben Stokes, and they sold out for high prices. SRH spends 13.50 crores on Harry Brook, which is surprising. Have a look at the expensive players in the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Top 10 Expensive players in IPL 2023 Auction:

Sam Curran- 18.50 Crores (Punjab Kings)

Camron Green- 17.50 Crores (Mumbai Indians)

Ben Stokes - 16.25 Crores (Chennai Super Kings)

Nicholas Poorn - 16.00 Crores (Lucknow Super Giants)

Harry Brook - 13.50 Crores (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Mayank Agarwal- 8.25 Crores (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Shivam Mavi - 5 Crores (Gujarat Titans)

So far the above-mentioned players were the costliest players and the list will be updated soon...

