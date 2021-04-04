Corona Hits IPL: RCB Player Devdutt Padikkal Tests COVID Positive

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Player Devdutt Padikkal has tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The RCB opener has five days to get fit soon as he is the season opener for the team.

The IPL 2021 commences from April 9 with the opening match between the Mumbai Indians and RCB, which gives him hardly any time to recover.

The RCB opener has been isolated from the rest of the squad and is in quarantine now. With him testing positive now makes it doubtful for the IPL opener to play against reigning champions Mumbai Indians.

2nd wave of #COVID19 in #India has put a scare into #IPL2021 . Latest is that star #RCB opening batsman #DevduttPadikkal has tested positive and is in quarantine. Doubtful whether he will be fit for 1st #IPL match on Apr 9 in #Chennai between #RCBvsMI! — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 4, 2021

Padikkal (20), who won the ‘Emerging Player’ award in his debut season was set to open the batting for RCB alongside Kohli.

Padikkal is the third cricketer to have tested positive ahead of the new season. On Saturday, Delhi Capitals confirmed that Axar Patel had returned a positive result and was being monitored by health officials.

Kolkata Knight Riders three days ago confirmed that Nitish Rana had contracted the COVID-19 virus in late March.

These two incidents aside, there were also close to 10 ground-workers in Wankhede Stadium, and a content person in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp, who tested positive for the dreadful virus.

