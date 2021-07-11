Copa America Final: Twitter Reaction on Messi’s Team Following Argentina's Win Over Brazil

Jul 11, 2021, 13:09 IST
- Sakshi Post

It was a magnificent victory for all Argentines as they became Copa America champions during the finals at the Maracana Stadium on Saturday. Argentina hasn’t won a major title since 1993.

The team won the Copa America final 1-0 over Brazil. In the 22nd minute, the winning goal was scored. At that moment the emotions of Messi's team and all Argentina fans were on cloud nine.

After the game, there were a lot of emotions on the field. Argentina had one of the most memorable celebrations, while Neymar of Brazil sobbed and was consoled by Messi with a tight hug. Meanwhile, Twitter couldn't keep quiet, and wishes began to pour in.

