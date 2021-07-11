Copa America Final 2021: Argentina Beats Brazil, Wins First Title Since 1993

Argentina won the Copa America championship for the first time since 1993, defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final at Rio de Janeiro's historic Maracana Stadium. In the 22nd minute, Angel Di Maria scored a goal. This is Lionel Messi's first major championship with Argentina's senior team.

Brazil applied pressure in an exciting second half, but despite having five strikers on the field, they were unable to equalise against the Argentine defence led by the outstanding Rodrigo De Paul.

Argentina's victory was especially sweet for Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, who won his first title in a blue and white shirt after more than a decade of the club and individual glory.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: Odisha Govt Announces Cash Reward For Winners

Their win extended their unbeaten streak to 20 matches under coach Lionel Scaloni, and it was Brazil's first competitive defeat since losing to Belgium in the World Cup quarterfinals in 2018.

Messi finished Copa America as the tournament's joint-top goalscorer with four goals and was named the tournament's joint best player alongside Neymar.