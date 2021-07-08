Copa America 2021: Lionel Messi's Fans Salute His Passion For Playing With Bleeding Ankle

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was praised by football fans all over the world for playing with a bleeding ankle during the Copa America match against Colombia.

Fans took to Twitter to express their gratitude to Messi after he led his team to the tournament final with a penalty shootout victory over Colombia.

Messi was injured by a rash tackle by Colombian Frank Fabra in the 55th minute of the game, resulting in a bloodied ankle.

The foul earned Fabra, who plays for Boca Juniors in Argentina, a yellow card.

Despite the setback, Messi continued to shine for his country for the rest of the game, which was widely recognised and applauded by football fans around the world.

Messi fans wrote emotional messages on social media and praising his passion for the game.