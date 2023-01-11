Confirmed Bollywood Celebrities Who Will Perform At Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony

Hockey World Cup 2023 inaugural celebrations will start on January 11, 2023, at Barabati Stadium, Odhisa. Bollywood Actors Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani met Odhisa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and received the Hockey jersey from the Chief Minister ahead of the performance.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani, Pritam, who wrote this year's World Cup song, will perform it with Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Sreerama Chandra, Nakash Aziz, and Shalmali Kholgade. Blackswan, a K-pop group, will play live.

"It is a pleasure meeting popular actor @RanveerOfficial ahead of #HockeyWorldCup2023 Celebrations at Barabati Stadium, #Cuttack. I am sure his presence will add lot of charm to the celebration. Let’s all join to celebrate the spirit of hockey. #HockeyComesHome. #HWC2023," tweeted Naveen Patnaik.

