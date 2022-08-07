Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony Details, Live Streaming Time In India

The 11-day-long Commonwealth Games have almost come to an end. Over 5,000 athletes from 72 nations competed in 19 different sports. The closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games will take place on August 8, Monday at the same venue as Birmingham's Alexander Stadium, which hosted the opening ceremony.

The final match on August 8 is the men's hockey finals, which starts at 5 PM. In the semi-final match, India defeated South Africa and reached the finals. In the gold medal match, the Indian team will face off against either England or Australia.

So far, India has won 40 medals, which include 13 gold, 11 silver, and 16 bronze.

Here are the other details regarding the CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony:

Where does the Commonwealth Closing Ceremony take place?

The closing ceremony will take place on August 8 at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium

At what time does the Closing ceremony start?

The CWG 2022 closing ceremony will start at 8:00 PM.

Which channels will broadcast the Closing Ceremony?

On TV:

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights.

Online:

The closing ceremony will be live streaming on the Sony LIV app