Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's Cricket: India Vs Pakistan Match On This Date

Women's Cricket is making its debut in the Commonwealth Games which begins on July 28. Eight countries will participate in the T20 format at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. India is placed along with Australia, Pakistan, and West Indies. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team India and Smiriti Mandhana is the Vice-captain. India will start their campaign against Australia on July 29 and lock horns against the arch-rivals Pakistan in the CWG 2022 on July 31.

India and Pakistan Women's Squads:

India Women:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

Pakistan Women:

Bismah Maroof (c), Mubeena Ali (wk), Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Gull Feroza (wk), Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail.

When will the India women and Pakistan match take place?

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on July 31st at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Where can I watch the CWG 2022 India and Pakistan cricket match?

On TV:

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the India and Pakistan match

Online:

Live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.