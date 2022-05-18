Commonwealth Games 2022 Schedule, Qualified Athletes in Wrestling, Weightlifting And Badminton

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to begin on July 28 and end on August 8 in Birmingham. This will be India's eighteenth appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

The competition for Commonwealth Games qualifying has begun with competitors from throughout the country vying to breach the established qualification requirements or win the national trials. While several national federations have already declared their athletes for the Games, the rest are likely to do so shortly. Here is a list of Indian athletes that have already qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games so far.

Wrestling:

Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia of India were among six wrestlers selected for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the senior freestyle wrestling selection trials conducted here at the IGI Stadium.

Men's Wrestling:

Ravi Dahiya (57 kg), Bajrang Punia (65 kg), Naveen (74 kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg), Deepak (97 kg), and Mohit Dahiya (125 kg) were selected during the trials to represent the country at the event.

Women's Wrestling:

Pooja Ghelot (50kg) Vinesh Phogat (53kg) Anshu Malik (57kg) Sakshi Malik (62kg) Divya Kakran (68kg) Pooja Sihag (76kg)

Badminton:

Men's Badminton:

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Sumeeth Reddy



Women's Badminton:

PV Sindhu, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Gayatri Gopich, and Ashwini Ponnappa



Weightlifting

Men's Weightlifting:

Sanket Sagar (55kg) Gururaja Poojary (61kg) Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg) Achinta Sehuli (73kg) Ajay Singh (81kg) Vikas Thakur (96kg) Lovepreet Singh (109kg) Gurdeep Singh (+109kg)

Women's Weighlifting:

Mirabai Chanu (49kg) Bindyarani Devi (55kg) Popy Hazarika (59kg) Harjinder Kaur (71kg) Punam Yadav (76kg) Usha Kumari (87kg) Purnima Pandey (+87kg)

