Commonwealth Games 2022: Opening Ceremony Date, Time, and Live Streaming In India

Commonwealth Games (CWG) will kick off on July 28 2022 at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham in England. The city is gearing up to host the 22nd multi-sport event for the first time. Over 5000 athletes are set to participate in the CWG 2022 in different sporting events.

The Commonwealth Games will start with a grand opening ceremony. According to reports, around 30,000 audiences will be present at the stadium.

Here are the other details regarding the opening ceremony.

When will the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony of the 22nd Commonwealth Games will take place on July 27.

At what time will the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony start?

With around 30,000 spectators in the stadium, the grand opening of the event will start at 11.30 p.m. (IST).

Who is India's flag bearer?

The Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is likely to be the flag bearer for India.

Performers in the Opening Ceremony:

A pop band Duran Duran, and Indigo Marshall, a singer from Birmingham, will perform in front of 30,000 people at the Alexander Stadium.

Guests for the opening ceremony:

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth's son Charles, Prince of Wales, is likely to attend the opening ceremony.

Which channels will broadcast the CWG event?

On TV: The opening ceremony will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Online: The matches will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app.

