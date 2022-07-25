Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian Track and Field Team, Streaming Details

The track and field games of the Commonwealth Games start on July 30 at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. 33-member athletics and six-member para-athletics will represent India in the CWG2022. Indian athletes will compete in 16 events, while para athletes will compete in two. So far at the Commonwealth Games, India has won 28 medals, including 5 golds.

Track and Field Athletics for Commonwealth Games 2022:

1. Men's Long Jump: M. Sreeshankar, Muhammed Aness Yahiya

Women's Long Jump: Ancy Sajan

2. Men's Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Rohit Yadav

Women's Javelin Throw: Annu Rani, Shilpa Rani

3. Men's Triple Jump: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel

4. Men's High Jump: Tejaswini Shankar

5. Men's 3000m Steeple Chase: Abinash Sable

6. Men's Marathon: Nitender Rawat

7. Men's 4x400m Relay: Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh

8. Men's 10km Race Walk: Sandeep Kumra, Amit Khatri

Women's 10km Race Walk: Priyanka Goswami, Bhawna Jat

9. Men's Discus Throw: Aneesh Kumar, Devender Gahlot

Women's Discus Throw: Navjeet Dhillon, Seema Punia

10. Women's Shot Put: Manpreet Kaur

11. Women's Hammer Throw: Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala Singh

12. Women's 4x100m Relay: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Srbani Nanda, MV Jilna, NS Simi

13. Women's 100m Hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji

14. Women's Shop Put- Santosh, Poonam Sharma, Sharmila

Where to watch the track and field events:

On TV:

Sony Pictures has broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games

Online:

The live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app