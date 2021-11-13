Commonwealth Games 2022: India, Pakistan in Same Group For Women's T20 cricket, Check Schedule

The T20 format for women's cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games. "The women's cricket T20 tournament will begin on July 29 at the Edgbaston Stadium, with the bronze and gold medal matches taking place on August 7," the ECB stated in a statement.

Apart from qualifiers, In group A- India, Australia, Pakistan, and Barbados. In group B- England, South Africa, and New Zealand teams were there.

Following the India-Australia match on July 29, Pakistan will face Barbados, with the national squad confirming to participate from the West Indies. On July 31, India will play against Pakistan

The hosts, England, will play their first match on July 30 against a qualifier, the winner of which will be determined by a qualifying tournament in early 2022.

All games will be held in Edgbaston.

Schedule:

Group A:

July 29 — Australia v India and Pakistan v Barbados

July 31 — India v Pakistan and Barbados v Australia

August 3 — Australia v Pakistan and India v Barbados

Group B

July 30 — New Zealand v South Africa and England v CWGQ

August 2 — England v South Africa and CWGQ v New Zealand

August 4 — South Africa v CWGQ and England v New Zealand

August 6 – Both semifinals

August 7 — Bronze medal match followed by Final.