Commonwealth Games 2022: India Men's Boxing Team, Schedule

Boxing has been one of India's most successful Commonwealth Games. The Indian boxing team hopes to add to their 37-medal total in the 22nd edition of the Games in Birmingham. In men's boxing, Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa performed admirably at national trials in Patiala, earning them spots on the squad.

India's men's boxing squad:

Amit Panghal (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Rohit Tokas (67kg), Sumit (75kg), Ashish Kumar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), and Sagar (+92kg)

India's boxing squad schedule

Men's Boxing Preliminary Round of 32

July 30: Amit Phangal (51kg) 9 PM - 12 AM

July 30: M Hussamuddin (57Kg) 4 AM - 6 AM

July 30: Thapa (63.5kg) 9 PM - 12 AM

July 30: Rohit Tokas (67kg), 9 PM - 12 AM

July 30: Sumit (75kg), 4 AM - 6 AM

July 30: Ashish Kumar (80kg), 9 PM - 12 AM

July 30: Sanjeet (92kg) 4 AM - 6 AM

July 30: Sagar (+92kg) 9 PM - 12 AM

After the Preliminary Round of 32, the winning player will play in Round 16 followed by Quarterfinals, semi-finals, and finals.