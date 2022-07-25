Commonwealth Games 2022 India Men's and Women's Hockey Squad, Schedule

For the forthcoming Commonwealth Games 2022, the Indian hockey team has arrived in England which will take place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. Indian men's hockey team is placed in Pool B along with England, Canada, Wales and Ghana. India will begin their CWG 2022 game with Ghana.

On the other hand, Women's Hockey matches will start on July 29. Ten teams, including India, will be divided into two pools of five teams each, with each team facing the other three teams in its group.

India Men's Hockey Schedule:

July 31: India vs Ghana

August 1: India vs England

August 3: India vs Canada

August 4: India vs Wales

India Men's Hockey Squad:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek

India Women's Hockey Squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita (captain), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumar

India Women's Hockey Schedule:

July 29: India vs Ghana

July 30: India vs Wales

August 2: India vs England

August 3: India vs Canada

Where To Watch India Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022?

On TV:

The matches will be broadcast on Sony Pictures

Online:

The Hockey matches of the Commonwealth Games will be live streaming on the Sony LIV app