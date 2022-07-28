Commonwealth Games 2022 India Flagbearers

The Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) will begin on July 28 ( today) in Birmingham, England at the Alexander Stadium. The mega event will start with a grand opening ceremony on July 28. In the CWG 2022, around 5000 athletes from 72 nations will play in 20 different sporting events.

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was the first option to be the flag bearer in India. However, as Neeraj Chopra was out of the games owing to injury the Indian Olympic Association has confirmed that Badminton star PV Sindhu and Men's Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will be the flag bearers for India

I am delighted, and I wish everyone in my contingent the best of luck at the Games. "I would also want to thank the IOA for selecting me as the flag bearer," Sindhu said in a statement released by the Badminton Association of India (BAI).