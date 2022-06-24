Commonwealth Games 2022: AP's Rajini In The Women's Hockey Squad

Hockey India names an 18-member hockey women's squad on Thursday for the Commonwealth Games 2022, which will start on July 28th. Savita will lead the team, and Deep Grace Ekka will be named as the vice-captain. In this squad, Andhra Pradesh's Rajini gets placed.

Despite not getting a chance to participate in the World Cup, Andhra Pradesh girl Etimarpu Rajani got placed in the prestigious Commonwealth Games.

In their previous encounter at the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, India finished fourth, losing to England in the bronze medal match. However, following a strong debut season in the FIH Pro League, where they finished third overall behind Argentina and the Netherlands, the Indian team is looking for a podium finish in Birmingham.

Indian Women's Team for CWG:

Goalkeepers:

Savita (C), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders:

Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders:

Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur,Salima Tete

Forwards:

Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari.