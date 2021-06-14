Christie's to Auction Roger Federer India Rackets

The Roger Federer Collection: Sold to Benefit The RF Foundation | The Online Auction comprises 300 lots charting Roger Federer’s career from the early days of the Sydney Olympics in 2000 to matches that took place in 2021. Offered online in support of The Roger Federer Foundation, lots represent matches against Federer’s greatest rivals including Nadal, Djokovic, Murray, Agassi, Roddick and others.

The sale has been curated to appeal to Federer fans around the world and Roger has personally expressed his wish to include accessible estimates starting from £100. The three tennis rackets (Lot 136) are Roger Federer's Champion Rackets when he played for the Indian Aces in the International Premier League Tennis in 2014. The first time he’d played on Indian soil.