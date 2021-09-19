Chris Gayle's 'Going To Pakistan Tomorrow' Tweet Viral, But Why?

At a time when the cricketing world is still digesting New Zealand's decision to cancel their Pakistan limited-overs tour just hours before the first ODI, citing security concerns, West Indies opener Chris Gayle joked that he is willing to travel to Pakistan on Sunday.

Gayle, who is known for looking on the bright side of things even in the most serious of situations, is currently in the UAE training with the Punjab Kings team ahead of the rest of the IPL 2021 season, which begins on Sunday.

Gayle tweeted " I'm going to Pakistan tomorrow, who coming with me" However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) retweeted Gayle's tweet from their official account.

I’m going to Pakistan tomorrow, who coming with me? 😉🙌🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) September 18, 2021

Gayle isn't the only West Indian cricketer to speak out about the situation. Darren Sammy, a two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain who has been a regular in the Pakistan Super League, also expressed his opinion, saying he has had no security concerns during his multiple visits to Pakistan over the last six years.

Disappointed waking up to the news of the cancellation of the Pakistan Vs New Zealand series because of security issues.Over the last 6 years playing and visiting Pakistan has been one of the most enjoyable experiences. I’ve always felt safe. this is a massive blow to Pakistan ☹️ — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the New Zealand cricket team arrived in Dubai early Sunday after leaving Pakistan, but officials refused to provide details about the security threat that forced them to cancel their tour.

For their decision, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has received a lot of criticism from the PCB and former and current Pakistan cricketers.