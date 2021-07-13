Chris Gayle Rains Sixes to Help West Indies Beat T20i Series Against Australia

Universal Boss, Chris Gayle, rained down the stadium with sixes against Australia in the third T20I. West Indies beat Australia by six wickets in the third Twenty20 international in St Lucia on Monday (July 12), taking an early lead in the series. West Indies beat Australia by six wickets in the third Twenty20 international in St Lucia on Monday (July 12), taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Chris Gayle struck 67 off 38 balls.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Australia made a strong start before openers Matthew Wade (23) and Mitchell Marsh (nine) were bowled by Obed McCoy and Fabian Allen, respectively, as the visitors reached 72-2 in 10 overs.

West Indies chased down a total of 142 runs for the win after Moises Henriques (33) and Ashton Turner (24) put on Australia's first half-century partnership of the series, and Gayle's counter-attack, which featured seven sixes, sent them home

It was the first T20 half-century since 2016, after scarcely appearing for the national team.

"It’s a great journey. I’m so happy and so pleased to get a series win. I just want to commend stand-in captain Pooran for winning a fantastic series against a great team, "Gayle said. "You all knew I was struggling with the bat and to be able to get some runs was pleasing."