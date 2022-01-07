Chris Gayle Out OF IPL 2022?

Universal Boss Chris Gayle had a lot of fans around the world, especially in India. He is one of the players who rains down the stadium with boundaries. But fans might miss his magical performance on the ground.

Based on sources, Chris Gayle did not register for IPL 2022. Even in the second phase of IPL 2021, Gayle did not play, citing bio-bubble fatigue. In 2021, he played for the Punjab Kings.

For T20 matches against Ireland, Chris Gayle was unexpectedly left out of the West Indies team. Gayle, 42, wants to announce his retirement from international cricket in front of his home audience at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Here's Why Mumbai Indians Released Hardik Pandya

However, owing to the Covid-19 epidemic, the Jamaican government has stated that fans would not be permitted to attend sporting events.