Chris Gayle Drops A Bomb on IPL's Disrespectful Culture

Universal boss Chris Gayle is one of the T20 legends, and in the IPL he became popular among the Indian fans with his spectacular knocks. It is worth mentioning that, he still has the IPL's top individual score of 175 not out against the Pune Warriors.

Gayle played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings in the IPL but he did not register his name in the pool before the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, which shocked many fans.

Gayle has finally opened up about why he does not want to participate in the IPL 2022. He stated that he is not participating in the current season because he is no longer respected by the league.

Also Read: Team India's Tour of West Indies Schedule Out, Rohit Sharma Captain

"I felt like I wasn't handled correctly for a previous couple of years, the way the IPL went about," Gayle was reported as saying by The Mirror.

"So I said to myself, 'OK, you didn't receive the recognition you deserved after everything you did for the sport and the IPL.' So I decided, OK, that's it, I'm not going to bother entering the draft," and I left it as it is. There will always be life beyond cricket, so I'm just trying to adjust to normalcy," said Gayle