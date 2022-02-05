Chris Cairns Battling Bowel Cancer

Chris Cairns, a former New Zealand all-rounder, said on Saturday that he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

"I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer…big shock and not what I was expecting after what was supposed to be a routine checkup. Another fight ahead but here’s hoping this one is a swift upper cut and over in the first round," Cairns wrote on Instagram.

In September, Cairns had emergency heart surgery owing to an aortic dissection, which is a rupture in the inner layer of the body's principal artery. During the procedure, he had a stroke that rendered him paralysed in both legs.

Cairns, who played 62 Tests and 215 One-Day Internationals for New Zealand from 1989 to 2006, is facing the prospect of spending the rest of his life in a wheelchair, but he considers himself "fortunate to still be alive."