Chinna Thala Suresh Raina To Spill The Beans In Biography Titled 'Believe'

Suresh Raina's cricket career was a whirlwind, and now he's spilling the beans in his latest book, "Believe," which will be released on May 24. The Indian cricketer has collaborated with senior cricket journalist Bharat Sundaresan for this book, which will be released in India by Penguin Random House. He shared this on his Instagram account.

Raina, known as 'Chinna Thala ', was playing for the Chennai Super Kings and was in the middle of a good run when the tournament was called off due to Covid-19. Raina made his debut for India in 2005, captained by Rahul Dravid.

He shared his feelings on Twitter about the tragic situation in India. "This is no longer a joke!" So many lives are on the line, and I've never felt so hopeless in my life. We are simply running out of money, no matter how much we want to help. Every single citizen of this country is entitled to a salute for banding together to save lives!" he tweeted.