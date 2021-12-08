China Threatens US for Diplomatic Boycott of Winter Olympics

China has warned the United States of reprisal for its decision to announce a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, saying that relations between the world's two largest economies may suffer as a result.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zhao Lijian said, "The United States is opposing sportsmen and sports fans all around the globe." "The Olympics are not a platform for political viewpoints or manipulation."

Without elaborating on what steps China would take, he warned, "The United States will pay a price for its wrong practices." The United States will host the Summer Games in Los Angeles in 2028, though Beijing is unlikely to wait that long to react. Zhao went on to say that China has filed a protest with American ambassadors.

The decision by Washington not to send officials to the event is mostly symbolic, given the Covid-related limitations they would face in the Asian nation, which has taken a zero-tolerance stance in combating the pandemic. Nonetheless, Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend the Olympics, which begin on February 4.

The United States will not send officials because of China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, as well as other human rights violations," according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The governments of Canada and Australia are also debating whether to attend the event. New Zealand said Tuesday that it informed China in October that its representatives would not be attending, citing a variety of concerns "primarily related to Covid."