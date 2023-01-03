Chetan Sharma Retained BCCI Chief Selector: Check Netizens Reaction

Jan 03, 2023, 11:45 IST
BCCI Chief Selection Committee: Chetan Sharma is expected to continue as the men's cricket team's chief selector, according to multiple reports. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) fired Chetan Sharma last year, following India's poor performance in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Chetan Sharma was appointed as the chairman of the BCCI selection committee in December 2020, however, he was fired before the end of his tenure owing to the Indian team's dismal performance in 2022. The Sharma-led panel of selectors was disbanded last year and announced notification for a new selection committee.

In addition to Chetan Sharma, Harvinder Singh, a member of the Chetan Sharma-led selection panel, is expected to keep his position based on the (Cricket Advisory Committee) CAC's recommendation.

According to reports, the CAC will make a judgment shortly. The new selection panel's first assignment may be to shortlist the teams for the forthcoming home series against New Zealand. Meanwhile, netizens trolled BCCI as Chetan Sharma is likely to continue as chief selector. 

"They've already opted for chetan sharma. All this process is nothing more than drama. They've sacked him just to fool the people!," wrote one user.

Here are the reactions:

