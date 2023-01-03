Chetan Sharma Retained BCCI Chief Selector: Check Netizens Reaction

BCCI Chief Selection Committee: Chetan Sharma is expected to continue as the men's cricket team's chief selector, according to multiple reports. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) fired Chetan Sharma last year, following India's poor performance in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Chetan Sharma was appointed as the chairman of the BCCI selection committee in December 2020, however, he was fired before the end of his tenure owing to the Indian team's dismal performance in 2022. The Sharma-led panel of selectors was disbanded last year and announced notification for a new selection committee.

In addition to Chetan Sharma, Harvinder Singh, a member of the Chetan Sharma-led selection panel, is expected to keep his position based on the (Cricket Advisory Committee) CAC's recommendation.

According to reports, the CAC will make a judgment shortly. The new selection panel's first assignment may be to shortlist the teams for the forthcoming home series against New Zealand. Meanwhile, netizens trolled BCCI as Chetan Sharma is likely to continue as chief selector.

"They've already opted for chetan sharma. All this process is nothing more than drama. They've sacked him just to fool the people!," wrote one user.

Here are the reactions:

Chetan Sharma is likely to continue as the chairman of the selection committee. (Source - Sports Tak) pic.twitter.com/ICfEsnybbc — Keshav Dixit (@_Keshav07_) January 3, 2023

Jay shah and chetan sharma pic.twitter.com/pToDwJzhd4 — WTFprashant🇮🇳 (@itsppLKO) January 3, 2023

Chetan sharma already made Indian team a circus 🤡 , need some fresh minded selectors for this year. If @BCCI selects him back, I think they are big C’s — 🇮🇳SaM🇦🇺 (@virat18Samkohli) January 3, 2023

Chetan Sharma coming back as the Chief, what's with all the drama these days? #BCCI #BCCISelectionCommittee — Gargi Raut (@gargiraut15) January 3, 2023

They've already opted for chetan sharma. All this process is nothing more than drama.

They've sacked him just to fool the people! — Akash (@Akash_Deepak05) January 2, 2023

If Chetan sharma thinks, I disagree.

If Chetan Sharma speaks, I ignore.

If Chetan Sharma fails, I’m happy.

If the world is against Chetan Sharma, I am the world.

If Chetan Sharma has 7 billion fans, I am none of them.

If Chetan Sharma has no haters, its because I no longer exist. — ✪ (@Virat_spare) January 2, 2023

