NEW DELHI: BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma resigned from his position on Friday amid the sting operation controversy. He sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah which was accepted by the board.

In a sting operation conducted by a TV News channel three days ago, Sharma revealed that cricket players have been taking injections to recover quickly from injuries and become fit for selection. He also explained why Virat Kohli had to step down as the captain of the side while sharing classified information.

On January 7, Chetan Sharma was again reinstated by the BCCI as a chief selector along with Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, and Sridharan Sharath after he was fired on 18th November 2022.

During the sting operation conducted by Zee News three days ago, Chetan Sharma revealed his internal discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli

He said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the team management over Bumrah's return from a stress fracture for the T20I series against Australia in September. Sharma also alleged that there was an ego tussle between former captain Kohli and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

After the sting operation, the BCCI went into damage control mode and was looking into the matter to take a further course of action against the former Indian bowler. National selectors are bound by contract and are not supposed to speak to the media which he had violated.

