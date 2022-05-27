Chessable Masters Finals: Indian Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa Finishes Second

R. Praggnanandhaa, a 16-year-old Indian chess grandmaster, ended the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Chessable Masters competition after losing to World No. 2 player Ding Liren in the finals.

After overcoming Anish Giri in the semi-final match, the Indian chess prodigy surged into the finals, scoring his second win against world no.1 Marcus Carlsen to reach the top eight. The Meltwater Champions Chess Tour includes the Chessable Masters, an online chess event.

Meltwater Champions Chess Tour tweeted "Game 4 ends in a draw, which means @rpragchess wins the 2nd match in the Chessable Masters' finals. The winner will now be decided in a blitz. What an incredible performance by Pragg-are we watching a future World Champion in action? ".

However, Liren, who was tired after the game, complimented the youngster, while commentator Grandmaster David Howell exclaimed, "I'm amazed." I'm running out of superlatives and praise for Pragg since he's so excellent right now. "

He is only 16 years old. However, in chess, more than in any other sport, 16 is not too young. There have been as many as 40 Grandmasters before the age of 15, including an eleventh-grade student from a Chennai neighborhood.