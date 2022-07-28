Chess Olympiad 2022 Opening Ceremony Guests List

Chennai is all set up to host the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, which begins on July 28 and ends on August 7 at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. More than 2000 players from around 180 countries will participate in this game. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

"I am looking forward to being in Chennai for the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad at PM tomorrow evening." This is a special tournament and it is our honor that it is being held in India, that too in Tamil Nadu, which has a glorious association with chess, "tweeted Modi

The opening ceremony will be attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich, and others. Aside from Politicians, there have been reports that AR Rahaman and Rajinikanth will add colors to the mega event. Earlier, the superstar wished the Indian chess grandmaster Praggnananandhaa for the big game.

A day to remember!!! Met @rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights! #Respect #Magizchi pic.twitter.com/Xfg2XUg5RD — Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) July 23, 2022

The music legend AR Rahman sang the anthem song of the Chess Olympiad.