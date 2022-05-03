Chess Olympiad 2022 Indian Squad, Venue and Starting Date

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) announced the country's largest-ever 20-member squad for the 44th Chess Olympiad. India will host the renowned competition in Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

For the first time, India, as the host, has the right to field two teams in both the open and women's categories. Chess Players

from more than 150 countries will participate in the tournament.

The grandmasters from Andhrapradesh were Pentala Harikrishna, Koneru Hampi, and Dronavalli Harika, while Telangana State was represented by Arjun Erigaisi. Five-time world champion Vishwanath Anand will be the mentor.

Vidit Gujrathi, who led India to gold in the virtual 2020 Chess Olympiad, will be part of India's inaugural squad in the open segment, along with Pentala Harikrishna and Chennai-based Krishnan Sasikiran, both of whom have represented India multiple times. Arjun Erigaisi, 19, and SL Narayanan will also play for the first team.

Arjun has been impressive in the past year and will be one of the players to watch as he makes his tournament debut with SL Narayanan, whose steady style has been quite good.

Teams:

Open Team A: Vidit s Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi, Narayanan S.L, SasiKiran,

Open Team B: Nihal Sarin, Gukesh D, Adhiban, Praggnanandhaa, Sadhwani

Women's Team A: Koneru Humpy, Harika D, Vaishali R, Tania Sachdev, Kulkarni Bhakti

Women's Team B: Vantika, Soumya, Gomes Mary Ann, Padmini Rout, Divya Deshmuk