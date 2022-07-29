Chess Olympiad 2022: Here's Why Pakistan Pulled Out OF Prestigious Event

The 44th Chess Olympiad has grandly opened at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event. More than 2000 players from 180 countries are participating in this event.

As it is an international event, the International Chess Federation has invited Pakistan to participate in the games being held in Mamallapuram near here from July 28 to August 10. However, Pakistan withdrew from the prestigious event at the last minute on Thursday, citing India's torch relay across Kashmir on July 21.

In response to Pakistan's decision, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it was unexpected that Pakistan would withdraw from the event. It is quite regrettable that Pakistan has politicised this important international tournament by making such remarks and withdrawing its team after it has already arrived in India. Bagchi stated that Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, are, and will be an essential part of India."