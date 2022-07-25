Chess Olympiad 2022 Date, Time, Live Streaming, and Other Details

The 44th Chess Olympiad will begin on July 28 in Chennai with a grand opening ceremony. This is India's first time hosting the Chess Olympiad, and the competition is expected to draw a record number of countries, with 187 countries expected to compete.

Here are the other details regarding the Chess Olympiad 2022:

When will the opening ceremony take place?

The huge event's opening ceremony will take place on July 28.

Where will the event happen?

The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre in Mahabalipuram, India.

Schedule:

July 29: Round 1 at 3 p.m. (IST)

July 30: Round 2 at 3 pm (IST)

July 31: Round 3 at 3 pm (IST)

August 1: Round 4 at 3 pm (IST)

August 2: Round 5 at 3 pm (IST)

August 3: Round 6 at 3 pm (IST)

August 4: Rest Day

August 5: Round 7 at 3 pm (IST)

August 6: Round 8 at 3 pm (IST)

August 7: Round 9 at 3 pm (IST)

August 8: Round 10 at 3 pm (IST)

August 9: Round 11 at 3 pm (IST)

Teams:

Open Team A: Vidit s Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi, Narayanan S.L, SasiKiran,

Open Team B: Nihal Sarin, Gukesh D, Adhiban, Praggnanandhaa, Sadhwani

Women's Team A: Koneru Humpy, Harika D, Vaishali R, Tania Sachdev, Kulkarni Bhakti

Women's Team B: Vantika, Soumya, Gomes Mary Ann, Padmini Rout, Divya Deshmuk