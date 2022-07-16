Chess Olympiad 2022 In Chennai, Napier Bridge Decks Up Like A Chess Board

The 44th chess Olympiad will be held from July 28 to August 10 at Mamallapuram, Chennai. Ahead of the olympiad, Chennai's renowned Napier Bridge is painted with white and black checks, which looks like a chess board. Images and videos of the bridge are widely surfacing on social media.

Supriya Sahu, Tamilnadu Government Additional secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, has shared the video and captioned it, " Chennai the Chess Capital of India is all set to host the grand, Chess Olympiad 2022. The iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a Chess Board"

Chennai the Chess Capital of India is all set to host the grand, Chess Olympiad 2022.The iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a Chess Board.Check it out 😊 #ChessOlympiad2022 #ChessOlympiad #Chennai pic.twitter.com/wEsUfGHMlU — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 16, 2022

Earlier, superstar Rajinikanth launched a 39-second teaser, 'Welcome to Namma Ooru (Our City) Chennai,' to promote the 44th Chess Olympiad.