Chess Master Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy Contributes To Coivd Relief In India
Chess legend Viswanathan Anand, along with Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika, Nihal Sarin, and Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu will hold simultaneous exhibitions on Chess.com on Thursday to raise money for COVID-19 relief in India.
According to Chess.com, users who want to play must have a Chess.com blitz or FIDE standard ranking of under 2000 and must donate $25 during the registration period, or $150 if they want to play former world champion, Anand.
Anand tweeted that "I don't think there is a single person young or old who hasn't been affected by this. I look forward to being there and hope we raise money and spirits!"
Chess.com will accept donations during the broadcast and will match all donations up to $10,000. On Chess.com/tv, Danny Rensch and Samay Raina will host the Livestream.
Anand told in a video posted by Chess.com India that," As we know India is struggling hard against Covid19. Let us all help Coivd-19 relief in India"