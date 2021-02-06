Chennai Test: England Captain Creates History In 100th Test With Double Century

England captain Joe Root, who is in terrific form, scored a double century in the first Test against Team India in Chennai. Root (218 off 377 balls; 19 fours, 2 sixes) with a great innings, the touring team lost 6 wickets in the first innings and is still at 481. Jose Butler (5) and Dominic Bess (1) are at the crease as the third session continues on the second day. Sibley scored 87 and Ben Stokes 82. Among Indian bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwin and Nadeem took two wickets each.

Joe's Success Route

In 2021, Root scored two double centuries in three Tests.

This is the fifth double century for the English batsman playing his 100th Test.

Root broke the record of 184 runs set by Inzamam-ul-Haq, the highest run scorer in the 100th Test.

He scored 228 and 184 in two Tests against Sri Lanka respectively.

Scored a double century in the Chennai Test

Recorded as the first cricketer to score three centuries in a row in the Asian continent.

