Chennai Super Kings Target To Buy These Players In IPL 2023 Mini-Auction

The IPL 2023 auction will take place on December 23 in Kochi. All ten teams have already submitted a list of retained and released players. Few teams have completed trades to acquire players from other organizations.

For the IPL 2021 auction, a total of 991 players were registered. Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameroon Green, Kane Williamson, and other players were in the RS 2 Crore base price list. For the first time, there is no Indian player on this list. Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Cameron Green will become the most expensive player in this year's IPL auction.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings would aim to get behind Sam Curran, and if they miss him, they will look to hammer on Ben Stokes and Cameron Green at the same time, said Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube Channel

"CSK will go for Sam Curran from the Marquee list. If they won't get him they will also go all-in on Ben Stokes and Cameron Green," said Ravichandran Ashwin.

