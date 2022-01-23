Chennai Super Kings Should Watch Out for These Two International Players in IPL Mega Auction 2022

The IPL 2022 mega auction, is set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The IPL said on Saturday that a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 foreign players) have signed up to participate in the IPL 2022 Player Auction.

This is the first list of participants. The following will be forwarded to all ten teams, and the franchises will respond with the names of the players they are interested in.

In this list, Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo are also there. Based on sources, Chennai Super Kings is planning to bid on their previous team players and they might get sold for a high price. Apart from them Warner, South African Kagiso Rabada, England's Mark Wood, Australia's Mitchell Marsh, and New Zealand's Trent Boult and Pat Cummins are expected to command high fees

Among, Indian players the ten teams are expected to compete for Shreyas Iyer and Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, batter Ishan Kishan, the pace duo of Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan, spinner Rahul Chahar, and all-rounder Washington Sundar.

The above-mentioned Indian players are projected to bring in somewhere between Rs 7 and 15 crores (between USD 1 to 2 million).