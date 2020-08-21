Mahendra Singh Dhoni took his fans by surprise as he announced his retirement from International Cricket on August 15th. Captain Cool is not only known for his quick decision making skills but he is also popular for quick wit and stunning quotes. The Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings shared a video on Thursday. The video is a compilation of some of Dhoni's remarks from interviews and interactions with fans. CSK captioned the video as, "When wisdom is your middle name...". In the video, one could see Dhoni saying that Sakshi would have never married him, if she had seen him with long hair. Here is the video.

On Thursday, he responded to a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the wicketkeeper-batsman illustrated "the spirit of new India".

MS Dhoni is all set to continue playing for CSK in the IPL. Dhoni is currently is gearing up for IPL 2020, which will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. According to the reports, we can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year.

Minutes after Dhoni's retirement, Suresh Raina also announced his retirement. Social media was soon flooded with tributes for Dhoni. and Raina. A couple of days ago, Chennai Super Kings shared a video in which one could see two cricketers Dhoni and Suresh Raina and there were emotions flowing all over in the dressing room. CSK captioned the video as, "Two roads converged on a #yellove wood... #Thala #ChinnaThala #73Forever.” Here is the video.

Speaking with a news channel, Raina revealed that it was a planned retirement. After announcing the retirement, "We hugged and cried a lot. I, Piyush, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Karn sat together after that, talked about our careers and our relationship. We partied during the night."