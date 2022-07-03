Chennai Super Kings Keen To Own Women's IPL Team

The BCCI started the Women's T20 Challenge, which is an Indian women's cricket T20 tournament in 2018 with three teams. The event could not take place in 2021 because of Covid-19. The BCCI is expected to hold a full-fledged women's IPL in 2023, with five or six teams.

According to reports, the existing ten men's IPL franchises will have the first chance at purchasing the women's IPL teams. In this context, aside from the Rajasthan Royals franchise, the Chennai Super Kings franchise also expressed interest in buying the women's IPL team.

"We will be intrigued if the BCCI decides to hold a women's IPL. When the opportunity arises, we will accept it. Look at how far Indian women's cricket has come since becoming recognised," he told

The tournament should be officially announced soon.