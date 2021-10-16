Chennai Super Kings IPL After Party: Look Which CSK Player Turned DJ

In the final match of IPL 2021 between CSK and KKR, Chennai Super Kings won the match by defeating Eion Morgan's team by 27 runs. This was the fourth IPL title for CSK and proved again that they were kings of the IPL.

An all-round performance from the CSK helped the team to win the title easily. Faf du Plessis, Ruthraj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali smashed boundaries, and Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, collapsed the KKR batting line up.

Also Read: Spotted: David Warner in Chennai Super Kings Jersey in IPL Finals

The CSK fans, players, and their families enjoyed the winning moment. Chennai Super Kings shared a video on Twitter of players celebrating the victory. In this video, players were seen in celebration mode. After the match, they took the bus back to the hotel. On the bus, DJ Bravo was seen singing and dancing to his song, "We are the Kings". Other CSK players on the bus also danced along with DJ Bravo.

"When You have a DJ, it's a celebration mode #EveryWhereWeGo," captioned CSK.